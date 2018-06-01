The Seattle Space Needle just got $100 million renovation — take a look inside

The 605-foot Space Needle is the most iconic structure in Seattle. Built in 1962, and reportedly purchased by investors for $75,000, the landmark has an observation deck and revolving restaurant at 500 feet, where hundreds of daily visitors hunker down for 360-degree views of Seattle. Now, 56 years later, the Space Needle is unveiling a massive renovation, with many of the new spaces now open to visitors..

For upgrades and maintenance, $100 million dollars was spent refurbishing The Space Needle over the past year. Locals are calling the renovation the "spacelift."

The most talked about enhancements are the views — more of them, to be exact.

In the observation deck, hip-height half walls were replaced by 11-feet-tall glass panels, and glass benches have been added.