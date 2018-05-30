7 tips to travel cheaper — from a 30-year-old who saved $60,000 on vacations

Chambers, 30 — who has been an avid traveler since his mid-20s when he had an eye-opening trip in Switzerland ("My passion for travel really connected here") — knows how much the costs can add up. Through trial and error, his wife and he discovered ways to save time and money on nearly every aspect of a trip, from flights to accommodations.

"We made a habit of going on a big trip almost every month," Chambers says. "Because we had a new business and our income was unpredictable, and also we have two children, we had to figure out ways to hack travel for it to be possible."

Chambers has visited Hawaii, North Carolina, Switzerland, New Zealand, France and Iceland with his family.

"We average spending $1,000 a trip, and we noticed we spend about 60 percent less than what our friends, associates and travelers typically pay for vacations," says Chambers, for both domestic and international travel.

How do they save so much? The family sticks to certain rules.

"We absolutely never fly anywhere unless it's under $450 per person round-trip, and we never stay in hotels during busy seasons. I'm a fan of the sharing economy and often rented our place on Airbnb. The stay from guests can cover the cost for almost an entire trip." Chambers rented his two-bedroom home in Redondo Beach, California, for $147/night and $969 for the week.

These are his best tips to save money when traveling.