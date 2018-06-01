Warriors star Stephen Curry describes the 3 moments when he knew he'd 'made it'

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has established himself as one of the greatest basketball players in the world, having already secured two NBA championships and two MVP awards. And he's looking for a third ring this year: His team faces off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

But he wasn't always in the spotlight: As a slender, baby-faced high-schooler, Curry was overlooked by virtually every big Division I college basketball program. He went on to make a splash at Davidson College, a small liberal arts school in North Carolina, before foregoing his senior year to pursue an NBA career.

Looking back, there are three moments he knew he'd "made it," Curry told CNBC in 2016.