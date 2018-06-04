The best cash back credit card if you like to keep things simple

A flat-rate cash back credit card is a great choice for anyone who wants to save big without having to worry about strategic shopping or taking advantage of specific rewards. But some flat-rate cards are better than others.

To determine which one is the best, CNBC Make It analyzed the most popular cash back offers in the U.S. Using a sample budget based on spending data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we estimated how much money each card would save you after five years, while accounting for bonuses and annual fees. We also considered other characteristics that could set a card apart, such as interest rates and introductory offers.

Based on the data, here is our No. 1 choice for the best flat-rate offer out there. It's also the runner-up to our pick for the best cash back card overall: the Chase Freedom. But if you want to keep things simple, we recommend you go flat-rate.