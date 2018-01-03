36-year-old retiree: This is the secret to getting rich

Do you want to know one of the secrets to accumulating large amounts of wealth? Here's a hint: It's not about making a ton of money.

In truth, one of the keys to saving a bunch of cash is actually quite simple: Automate your finances.

One of the biggest reasons why so many people don't save enough money comes down to discipline. When we're forced to think about saving our hard-earned dollars, month after month, our chances of success diminish. Things get in the way, don't they? Life gets too hectic. It happens to all of us. It's happened to me, too. We forget. We make other choices.

The solution is automation. Take discipline out of the equation and that completely streamlines the savings process.