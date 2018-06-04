How the Clintons erased $16 million in debt in 3 years and ended up worth $45 million

When Bill Clinton finished his presidential term in 2001, he was millions of dollars in the red, thanks to legal fees. "I left the White House $16 million in debt," the 42nd president told NBC's Craig Melvin.

His wife Hillary Clinton recalled in 2014: "We came out of the White House not only dead broke but millions of dollars in debt." But, "by 2004," NPR reports, "those debts had been erased." By the time she ran for President in 2016, Forbes estimated her net worth at $45 million.

The Clintons used one simple strategy to climb out of the multi-million dollar hole: They focused on earning. In his first year out of office, Bill gave 57 speeches and earned $13.7 million from his "speaking and writing" business, according to their tax return. A single speech generated anywhere from $125,000, the standard fee, to $350,000, NPR notes.