Here’s why you should always ask for a raise

Almost two thirds of people never have asked for a raise, according to recent survey of over 160,000 by career site PayScale. And that means a lot of people could be leaving money on the table: Of those who took the plunge and asked for more money, about 70 percent reported receiving some type of increase after they asked for a raise.

"A lot fewer people have asked than you'd assume, but if you do ask, it's very likely you will get something," Lydia Frank, Vice President of PayScale, tells CNBC Make It.

Typically, the risk is worth the reward, Frank says. Especially when you consider that only one in three people report receiving a raise without asking. "You can't wait around all the time for your employer to offer you a raise, especially when we've seen wages have been a little bit flat," she adds.