Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith is the only NBA player who's paid this crazy $50,000 fine

The Cleveland Cavaliers might be the most famous basketball team in the NBA. It boasts players like LeBron James, and has been to the NBA finals four years in a row, facing off against long-time rival team, Oakland's Golden State Warriors.

The Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith, who earned an estimated $13.76 million in the 2017-2018 season according to sports salary website Spotrac, is famous for his own reasons.

In addition to recent viral attention for a mistake in game one of the 2018 NBA finals against Golden State (the Cavaliers lost the game in overtime), Smith still holds a record from antics in his early career: He's the only NBA player on record by the NBA to be fined for untying another player's shoe laces — it cost him $50,000.

In 2014, NBA officials warned Smith, who then played for the New York Knicks, to stop joking around after he tugged on the laces of former Dallas Mavericks player Shawn Marion during a game. Then, when he again reached for the shoe of a player on the Detroit Pistons, he was slapped with the $50,000 fine for "recurring instances of unsportsmanlike conduct."

The Wall Street Journal once described Smith as the player with, "the most diversified portfolio of infractions." Over his career, he's been fined over $700,000 for everything from technical fouls to tweets, according to Spotrac.

But during the ups and downs of his 14-season career, J.R. Smith has always found a way to regroup, going on to win the NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.