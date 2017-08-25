Dealing with setbacks: Why these leaders think experiencing rejection is important

"Most of the most successful people have failed dozens of times," according to Brit Morin, the founder and CEO of media and commerce firm Brit + Co. Yet individuals can deal with "micro" failures too, Morin suggested.
In fact as an entrepreneur, you can come face to face with failure "every single day, throughout the day", Morin explains, detailing how a day can start perfectly fine, however, positive and negative news can occur at any moment.
"For instance, as an entrepreneur with a venture-backed company, every couple of years you're out pitching your company to raise money and investment dollars. You don't get 100 percent 'Yes's, you get a lot of 'No's actually – majority nos. So as a perfectionist like myself, that sucks and that feels bad," Morin said at Cannes Lions, adding that perseverance and maintaining equilibrium is importance in times of struggle.
Quoting the famous sports phrase "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take" during the interview, Morin took a massive leap of faith herself when she was younger, by deciding to leave her highly sought-after position at Google at the age of 25, to figure out what she wanted to do professionally – a move which led her to start up her own company.
Fast forward to the present day, and Brit + Co now extends its influence to a community of more than 125 million online and across platforms, as well as having partnered with major brands including Lowe's, Starbucks, Amazon, IKEA and Target, according to its website.