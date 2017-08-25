Dealing with setbacks: Why these leaders think experiencing rejection is important

Sometimes setbacks act as an avenue into acquiring strength and determination, according to Ryan Holmes, the CEO of Hootsuite, a social media management firm headquartered in Canada.

"How do you get grit in life? I think you get grit through setbacks. I think grit is really important," Holmes told CNBC at the 2017 Viva Technology conference in Paris.

"What separates the winners from the people that don't win is that they get up and they get back into it and they overcome defeat and they learn from it. I think in this day and age, people need to have setbacks and they need to experience that. So whether it's in a business sense or in real life, they need to get out there and do it."

Earlier on this year, Holmes dealt with his own setback after he faced a backlash following a tweet he sent out to a journalist concerning an article written about the firm. A decision he told CNBC that he regretted and went on to apologize for.

"The lesson I learned out of that (situation) is that when you screw up and you actually need to apologize, you apologize, you be transparent. You talk about how you're going to remedy it if you need to, you own it," said Holmes, who explained how the exchange went on to somewhat inspire Hootsuite to expand upon its training when it came to inclusion, diversity and media.