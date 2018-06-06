How this coding bootcamp is helping women land tech jobs at Reddit, Facebook and Amazon

In 1995, women made up 37 percent of the computing workforce, according to a study by Girls Who Code and Accenture. Today, that number has dropped to 24 percent, and it's predicted to fall to 22 percent by 2025 if nothing is done to diversify tech's talent pipeline.

One company making constant progress towards a more gender inclusive tech workforce is the all-female San Francisco-based coding bootcamp Hackbright Academy.

Founded in 2012, Hackbright's mission is to provide women from diverse backgrounds with the opportunity to launch careers in tech through their software engineering program. Unlike other popular coding organizations, like Girls Who Code, which targets young women in grades K-12, Hackbright's goal is to help working adult women transition into the tech industry.

So far, they have helped more than 700 women land jobs at leading tech companies like Facebook, Reddit, Amazon and LinkedIn.