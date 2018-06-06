Real estate mogul: Invest in these 3 rooms to make your home sell faster

To increase the chances of selling your home quickly, start by focusing on three crucial rooms, says real estate mogul Sidney Torres: "The kitchen area, the master bedroom and the master bathroom are the key areas when you're flipping a property."

After all, these are the rooms that you "live in the most," he tells CNBC Make It, so it's worth investing extra time and money to improve these spaces.

In general, these areas should be open with simple color palettes. Most importantly, you want to maximize natural light, says Torres, who helps struggling property investors on CNBC's "The Deed."

Here are a few more design tricks and details that can transform each of these three rooms.