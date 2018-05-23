3 affordable features that can increase the value of your home

Rather than installing unfinished planks that are then stained and finished on-site, consider using pre-finished flooring, says Torres. This type of flooring is "pre-engineered before it actually comes to the job site," he explains, so when it arrives, it's ready to go as soon as it is installed.

"Today, they they have really stepped it up with pre-engineered flooring" in terms of quality, he adds.

Cost: No matter what type of flooring you choose, it's going to cost four-figures. The good thing about pre-finished flooring is that installing it tends to be cheaper since the finishing is done in a factory setting, rather than on-site, and so requires less labor. That said, the material costs of pre-finished flooring will cost you more than for unfinished flooring, so in the end, you may end up paying about the same.

Where you really benefit from pre-finished flooring is on time saved, and time is money, Torres notes: With pre-finished floors, "you don't have to hire another crew to come in, sand down the floors and finish them out," which can end up being a two to three week long process. "So it cuts down on the schedule."

