This $750,000 replica of the 'Back to the Future' DeLorean looks great—there's just one problem   

When Doc Brown first introduces his souped-up DeLorean in the movie "Back to the Future," he tells Marty McFly, "The way I see it, if you're going to build a time machine with a car, why not do it with some style?"

On this week's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," host Jay Leno gets a sense of that style as he rides around in an exact replica of Brown's DeLorean alongside film enthusiast Chris Hardwick, the host of NBC's "The Wall" and ABC's "Talking Dead." The replica is equipped with all the makings of the original DIY Time Machine, as Hardwick calls it, including the keypad time controls and flux capacitor.

"What does a flux capacitor do?" asks Leno, smiling as his guest fumbles for an answer.

But despite being one of the most famous cars in movie history, Leno says the adapted 1981 DeLorean DMC 12 is not without its flaws.