Summer travel guide: Where to save (or splurge) in Maui, Hawaii

With a scenic coastline, charming beach towns and hidden waterfalls in tropical rain forests, Maui is one of the most picture-perfect islands in Hawaii. And more travelers are flocking there than ever before. According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, visitors increased by 7 percent so far in 2018 (since the same time last year).

If you plan on heading to Maui this summer, when temperatures are in the high 80s, you can beat winter's high season prices (but expect more crowds — you're not the only one who's looking to save). Whether you want to budget or splurge on a luxury trip, here are the best places to stay, eat, play and see on this Hawaiian island.

Hotels

Save: The Plantation Inn in Lahaina is a best-kept secret. The adults-only (18 and older) bed and breakfast is intimate, with 18 colorful rooms, a sunny courtyard with a pool and an award-winning French restaurant, Gerard's, known for his baby spinach and scallop salad ($16) and Confit of Duck ($39). It's just steps from famed Front Street, which is lined with boutiques, restaurants and art galleries, and a mile from Baby Beach. Doubles start at $200 per night.