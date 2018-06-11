Justify wins Triple Crown at Belmont Stakes—here's how much the owners get paid

Justify's 52-year-old jockey Mike Smith, who became the oldest jockey to ever win the Triple Crown, also benefited from a victory at Belmont: The winning horse rider gets 10 percent of what the owners collect which means that Smith, who already collected checks for $124,000 and $90,000 from the first two legs of the Triple Crown, earned an additional $80,000. That number will get shaved down about 30 percent, though, after Smith pays his agent and valet, the person who gets the jockey's gear in place.

Justify's team wasn't the only one to cash in on Saturday. Belmont's $1.5 million purse was divided among the top eight finishers. Here's a breakdown of how it got split up:

First place (Justify): $800,000

Second place (Gronkowski): $280,000

Third place (Hofburg): $150,000

Fourth place (Vino Rosso): $100,000

Fifth place (Tenfold): $60,000

Sixth place (Bravazo): $45,000

Seventh place (Free Drop Billy): $35,000

Eighth place (Restoring Hope): $30,000

The second and third place jockeys get 5 percent of their owner's take, meaning the second place jockey got a check for $14,000, while the third place jockey got one for $7,500, before fees.



Justify, the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah in 2015, will not receive a monetary bonus for the feat. But the pride that comes with joining the exclusive stable of Triple Crown champions is priceless.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Kentucky Derby tickets can cost $4,000—but I learned you can have a great time for $100

