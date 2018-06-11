Author who studies millionaires: How to use your morning routine to get ahead

What sharpens your ax?
It's an important question because it gets to the core of what is required in order to become rich and successful.
I have spent over a decade studying self-made millionaires. The one common denominator they all seemed to have were daily habits or routines, often starting first thing in the morning, that enable them to sharpen their ax by consistent daily self-improvement.
Most of that improvement was related to their business, careers or vocation. But many of those self-improvement habits also included keeping fit and healthy and little secrets they deployed to build relationships with other rich, successful people.
I learned that those who were constantly sharpening their ax happened to also be the richest and most successful individuals. So, in an effort to become rich, I took a page out of the book of these self-made millionaires and decided to create my own whetstone to sharpen my own ax.
For me, my whetstone is a proven process that has become my morning routine, or set of habits:
- I wake at 5 a.m. each day. A quarter of the time I wake up at 4 a.m., and a quarter of the time I wake up at 5:30 a.m.
- I get my coffee and go down to my "hole" (basement office).
- I review my Word List for 15 minutes, the list of words I am committing to memory.
- I review my Facts Summary or Study Summary for 15 minutes. My Facts Summary is a list of important facts I feel it is important to know. My Study Summary is a summary of the thousands of studies I've poured through over the years that make their way into media articles and my books.
- I read for 45 minutes. Reading material = studies, specifically selected articles, latest non-fiction book, etc.
- I write for 45 minutes.
- I spend about 30 minutes reviewing my work: articles, TV interviews, Internet media interviews, speaking engagements, radio interviews, podcast interviews, etc.
- I exercise between 30 minutes to 60 minutes every day: half an hour if it is a run only day, and an hour if it is a run and lift weights day.