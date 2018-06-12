3 odd things Mr. Rogers did to live a life defined by happiness and success

Fred Rogers and his public television series, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," are the subject of filmmaker Morgan Neville's new documentary, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" which opens this month. The film features clips from over 900 episodes and interviews with people who worked closely with Rogers over the years that it aired.

Rogers followed his own path, not only in the production of the television series, but in his personal life as well. He woke every day at 5 a.m., swam a mile each morning and claimed to have weighed exactly 143 pounds every day of his adult life.

Sleep was especially important to Rogers. He was once invited to join Eddie Murphy and the cast of "Saturday Night Live" for a live taping, but passed on the opportunity because it would have kept him up well past his bedtime of 10 p.m.