10 work-from-home jobs that offer six-figure salaries

Not all companies have warmed up to the idea of a remote work policy, but a staggering 81 percent of employees say its a type of workplace option they desire the most.

To help you find a job that offers both flexibility and high pay, career site FlexJobs collected these remote positions that offer six-figure salaries. The job requirements and salaries are pulled from the job listings posted on FlexJobs. Many salaries vary based on experience.

Take a look below to see what high-paying positions satisfy both your wallet and desire to work from wherever you choose.

1. Public Health Physician Supervisor 

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have knowledge of clinical medicine and public health practices, as well as experience managing providers and clinical staff.

Salary: Negotiable to $150,000 per year

2. Senior Full Stack Engineer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role will be in a product-driven position where they will develop applications with a team of developers.

Salary: $110,000 to $150,000 per year

3. Ruby on Rails Developer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role will be required to build and maintain applications, while working with a development team on new technologies.

Salary: $100,000 to $150,000 per year

4. Full Stack Software Engineer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have extensive experience in front-end JavaScript development.

Salary: $90,000 to $130,000 per year

5. Senior National Sales Representative

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have at least 10 years of experience in account sales and marketing, as well as national restaurant customer service experience.

Salary: $100,000 to $125,000 per year

6. Vice President of Sales

Job requirements: Candidates for this role will be required to establish a sales team and work with the product team to identify features and product improvements.

Salary: $100,000 to $125,000 per year

How to make six figures from home   

7. SFDC Developer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have experience in Java development and years of experience in Salesforce development.

Salary: $100,000 to $120,000 per year

8. JavaScript Front Coder

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to understand JavaScript language and know how to write highly secured front-end code.

Salary: $100,000 per year

9. Account Executive

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have at least two years of sales experience.

Salary: $100,000 or more per year

10. Technical Writer, Cyber

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have five years of experience in the cyber security field.

Salary: Up to $100,000 per year

Don't miss: Cyber consultants earn $150,000 a year working from home—here are 7 other high-paying remote jobs

Suzy Welch: Here's the one thing you must say in a job interview   
