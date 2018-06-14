These are the 13 best pizza places in America's top pizza cities

Sicilian pizza is a thick-crust pizza, often rectangular, that originated in Sicily; Prince Street Pizza has the best Sicilian pizza in the city, according to Coniglio.
Located in the NoLita neighborhood of Manhattan, it has one of the most recognizable slices around, the "Spicy Spring Pie." It's all over foodie social media, for example. "You know, that one covered in small, thick-cut pepperoni? Honestly, no one knows how it got to be so famous, but it's just that good that they didn't need any help," says Coniglio.
The shop took over the space where the oldest Ray's Pizza — another iconic New York City pizza brand — once lived, and new owner Frank Morano "wanted to carry on the original legacy," Coniglio says. Murano tested dough for months until he achieved that perfect "upside down" square, which he remembered from eating at Ray's Pizza as a kid, explains Coniglio.
"Everyone loves the pepperoni, but my favorite is that upside down slice, the 'Prince Perfection' with mozzarella on the bottom and this secret, tangy sauce on top," he says.
The original slice with marinara and mozzarella is $2.95; the Spicy Spring Pie is $3.50.
Keste
Keste is one of the best spots to get wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, says Coniglio. "There are a couple of locations, but the Fulton [Street location in Manhattan] has a pizza school; I teach "Pizza Americana" classes there."
"N.Y.C. is home to 'New York pizza' for sure, but within the last couple of decades it has become home to all pizzas," says Coniglio. "Keste is where you go to be transported back to Naples. It's an experience here, you don't come to Keste to chow down on a slice and move on. You sit, have a good glass of wine and enjoy yourself."
There are about 50 different pizzas offered here, like ricotta with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh ricotta, "grana," basil and extra virgin olive oil ($17), and Kale with black cabbage and smoked mozzarella ($16).
"Caporuscio uses this crazy flour called Caputo that is a modern interpretation of the type of milling process from the 19th century," says Coniglio. "The resulting cooked dough is very digestible, still soft but it's not soaking wet like some Neapolitan pies can be. It makes for a much more enjoyable experience."
Alain Ducasse, a celebrity and renowned chef, told Bloomberg his favorite pizza was Keste.
Whole pies are between $10 and $20. A signature pizza with lightly fried pizza dough topped with cream of pork onions, "parmigiano reggiano" and finished in a wood-fired oven is $16.