These are the 13 best pizza places in America's top pizza cities

Chicago is the best pizza city in America, according to TripAdvisor. Pizza history goes as far back as the early 1900s with immigrants coming in from Europe. It wasn't until 1943 when deep-dish pizza was invented, and Chicago has been known for it since.

Visitors can take pizza tours, including those with pizza expert Steve Dolinsky, host of ABC 7 Chicago's "The Hungry Hound" and a 13-time James Beard Award-winning food reporter. Dolinsky tells CNBC Make It there are around 9,000 pizza places in Chicago, but these three top the list.

Pat's Pizza and Ristorante

"Pat's has been around since 1950. It is an institution," says Dolinsky, and unlike some Chicago joints, the pizza here is loved for its thin crust. "You can tell immediately how thin it is. Almost caramelized on the edge, the pizza is nicely browned.

"You can actually hear when you bite into the crust," says Dolinsky, describing its perfect crunchiness.

"It's not a slice joint, it's a classic Chicago-style tavern, so it's square cut (a.k.a., 'party cut')," he says.

And since it's located in the Lake View neighborhood of the city, there are not long lines. "Only locals really know about Pat's," says Dolinsky.

A build-it-yourself whole pizza starts at $13.25.

Pizzeria Bebu

Pizzeria Bebu doesn't look like much from the outside. The year-old restaurant is tucked into a long, narrow room at the base of a micro-apartment building with floor-to-ceiling windows in Lincoln Park. But owner Zach Smith is trying to change your idea of what a pizza joint should be, according to Dolinsky. There are wines by the bottle (from $30 to $200) and the pizza is "artisan."

"An artisan pie is typically made by a chef with more experience than just slinging average pies that were run through a sheeter," says Dolinsky. "These doughs are composed of a blend of flours and ... have a higher moisture content, which allows for steaming inside the dough and the creation of more air pockets, which result in better chew and texture....The toppings are always sourced meticulously or made in-house. Bebu makes all of their sausage and meatballs for their pizzas in-house," he says.