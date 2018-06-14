UFC fighter Paige VanZant will take you down—and get paid good money to do it

"A lot of people are surprised when they find out I'm a fighter," VanZant says. "I think girls can do absolutely anything they want to. There shouldn't be this stigma behind you to be 'manly' to be a fighter. You just have to want to fight."

Of course, VanZant does get paid for all the blood, sweat, and well, more blood. Her total UFC haul so far is reportedly more than $383,000 over 11 fights, including some huge rewards for her ruthless fighting style.

She received a $50,000 bonus for Fight of the Night and another $50,000 for Knockout of the Night during her UFC debut. "It really was the biggest thing that changed my life. After I won that fight, I went from not being able to afford gas to getting a $50,000 bonus."

But it was VanZant's fourth UFC fight, one that she lost, that really sent her career and bank account to new heights.

"My eye got cut open and I was bleeding profusely everywhere," VanZant recalls. "That's where I really got noticed. I got more fans off of that fight than my opponent did, and she won. But because of that, I got 'Dancing with the Stars.'"