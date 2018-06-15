Bill Belichick shares the life-changing advice he got from his dad   

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, often thanks his late father, Stephen Nickolas Belichick, for teaching him everything he knows about the game and life.

"That's who I learned from," he said in January, ahead of this year's Super Bowl. "Working hard, doing your job, paying attention to details, treating the players as fairly and honestly as you can treat them. If it's good, it's good; if it's bad, it's bad. Just being honest with them. I would say all of those things I got from a lot of coaches, but I certainly got it from him."

The legendary NFL coach spoke with CNBC contributor Suzy Welch in 2017 about a wide range of topics, including his leadership tips and his career as one of the most successful coaches in the sport's history.

"I learned coaching at an early age and how coaches think. What bothers them. What doesn't bother them," Belichick said.

He highlighted two major lessons he's learned from his dad over the years.