Jay Leno made a name for himself as host of NBC's "The Tonight Show," a position he held for 22 years. It also earned him a fortune: The gig reportedly paid as much as $30 million a year.

But before his massive success, Leno started his career at McDonald's, earning minimum wage at a joint in Andover, Massachusetts.

Here are five things the self-made millionaire did that helped catapult him to success.