10 world-class chefs competed to make great meals for $1.25—here's what the winners created

You don't have to break the bank to fix up restaurant-quality food. That's what a handful of chefs demonstrated at the first annual "$1.25 Throwdown" in New London, Connecticut, earlier this month.

Hosted by Dan Giusti and Brigaid, his organization that recruits professional chefs to lead public school kitchens, the fundraising event challenged 10 world-class chefs to create the best meal they could working with the same paltry budget of $1.25-per-head and and the same nutritional standards required by public schools.

The idea was to generate awareness around what Brigaid does on a daily basis: Serve thousands of students lunches that not only meet certain budgetary and nutritional guidelines but also taste good.