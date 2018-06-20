Millionaire real estate developer: Here's how to find the next hot neighborhood   

Spend plenty of time driving around various neighborhoods and look for telling signs, Torres tells CNBC Make It: "When I'm looking through neighborhoods, the first thing I look for is, is it clean? Is there litter all over the ground? Are there tree branches that are laying around? Are they trimming the trees? Are the neighbors cutting their grass? ... Are the streets paved? Are there a lot of potholes?"

The way the city takes care of the neighborhood can be a good indicator of whether or not the area is on the up-and-up, he says: "If a city is not taking care of the potholes and they're not trimming the neutral ground, that means that they don't think this neighborhood is that great. But when you have an area where it's all manicured, the litter is picked up — that shows that the city is investing money in this area because they believe in it. They see it coming up."

You may come across a neighborhood that has a mixture of positive and negative signs. Maybe the streets are well paved, but there is noticeable litter on the ground. "In those situations, I drive the entire neighborhood and I drive outside the neighborhood," says Torres. "That way I get a feel for, is it closing in? Is the value starting to bump up as it's closing in?"