The cost of a cell phone plan is dropping, but you may still be paying more than you need to, especially if you're with the big four: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Smaller and prepaid carriers such as Cricket, Boost and Metro PCS have upped their game in recent years and several of them have become good options. Especially for the price.

"Switching to a prepaid carrier can cut your monthly phone bill in half without sacrificing coverage," Christine Gallup, cell phone expert and founder of busygirltech.com, tells CNBC Make It. (On a prepaid plan, you pay at the beginning of the month, prior to receiving your service, whereas with a traditional or "postpaid" plan you pay at the end of the month.)

If you want to save some money on your phone bill, here are a few ways to get started.