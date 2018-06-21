5 reasons it's a good idea to instantly respond to emails

When it comes to email correspondence, there seems to be two types of people: those who acknowledge that they received an email and those who don't.

We are firmly in the first camp. When we receive an email, we quickly respond by letting the sender know that we got their note: "OK," "Got it," "On it," "Great," "Noted," or "Thanks."

Of course, you should use your judgement regarding which emails don't require a response like group notes, SPAM, or correspondence that no longer needs a reply.



Here are five reasons why you should send quick email acknowledgements: