3 simple email tricks to achieve Inbox Zero

Yes, you can achieve Inbox Zero, that magical moment when your inbox has no emails.

For many, realizing this goal is like searching for the Fountain of Youth: difficult, hopeless, and even impossible. When it comes to correspondence, there may be no greater personal accomplishment than Inbox Zero.

But, speaking from experience, we have both achieved Inbox Zero many times, and in general, our email inboxes remain uncluttered and lean.

When you keep your inbox clean and tidy, you will likely feel more organized and less stressed. Here are three tips on how to achieve Inbox Zero.