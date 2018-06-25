Wall Street and the financial services industry are known for male-dominated cultures.

All of the top banks are run by men. A Catalyst study reports that fewer than 17 percent of senior leaders in investment banking are women. In private equity, women comprise only 9 percent of senior executives and only 18 percent of total employees, according to a 2017 report by Preqin. At hedge funds and private debt firms, the numbers are similarly low — women hold just 11 percent of leadership roles.

Why are women so rare at the top of companies in the financial services industry? And are they treated differently as they try to climb the ladder?

Those are the questions we sought to answer through a survey conducted by CNBC and LinkedIn. This look at challenges facing women on Wall Street is the first in a series of surveys aimed at highlighting some of the big issues facing women in the workplace. We polled over 1,000 men and women who work across the financial services industry in banks, research, hedge funds and private equity. Here's what we found: