When Richard Branson started out, he couldn't afford a home—so he bought this instead

Before Richard Branson amassed his fortune and bought his own island, he was a high-school dropout who lived on the canals of London’s Little Venice. “I couldn't afford a home,” he tells CNBC Make It, but “I could afford a houseboat. So when I moved to London, I bought a houseboat on the canal.”

He named the the boat “the Duende,” which means "the power to attract through personal magnetism and charm,” and he moved in around the time he started Virgin, which began as a mail-order record retailer. “It was like living in a cottage in London. It was very cozy,” Branson recalls. Plus, “it was very good to attract the women, as a young teenage lad.”