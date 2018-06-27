How to save up to $50 a day when you rent a car

In general, most credit cards will cover common issues like theft, auto accidents and towing costs if the rental car breaks down. All Visa and American Express cards provide a loss damage waiver with coverage of $50,000 and in some cases more. This LDW coverage — sometimes called a collision damage waiver or an excess damage waiver — will allow you to avoid paying if your rental car is vandalized, stolen or damaged in an accident, though it won't cover injuries to other parties or to you.

Gold, platinum, world and elite Mastercard credit cards also offer up to $50,000 LDW coverage. Discover used to offer this perk but stopped providing this benefit on its credit cards in March.

If you are planning to travel, CNBC Make It found the best travel credit card is the Capital One Venture Card. It offers the best value for both frequent and average travelers, according to our analysis. Plus, the credit card provides both auto rental collision damage waiver and travel accident insurance.