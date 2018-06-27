How to save up to $50 a day when you rent a car

If you’re planning to hit the road this summer, check your wallet first. If you have the right credit card, you can save up to $50 a day by not having to add insurance.
Buying all the various insurance policies and waivers once you hit the car rental desk will set you back between $18 and $46 a day, according to finance research site ValuePenguin. But many credit cards already cover this expense. If you're surprised to hear that, you’re not alone: Less than half of Americans know about credit card rental car insurance, according to a new survey by WalletHub. Here's the rundown.