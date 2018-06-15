4 times you can skip travel insurance—and 3 times you should buy it

Consider your vacation an investment. Would you be OK losing that money? On a whole, if you're spending a relatively small sum on your trip, insuring that investment is probably not worth it.

Skip It: For U.S. travel

Traveling to Florida? Road-tripping around the American Southwest? You can probably skip any extra insurance. Travel within the U.S. is typically a less expensive investment — and most people tend to plan only a few weeks in advance. ValuePenguin estimates the average domestic trip spans about four days and costs $576 per person.

Plus, if you have medical insurance, you're typically covered for any emergencies that occur. As always, double check the fine print, but experts generally recommend opting out of trip insurance for short trips within the U.S.

Skip It: If your card offers it

Check your wallet before buying any travel insurance, since some credit cards actually offer it as a perk. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card offers built-in trip interruption insurance that reimburses up to $10,000 per person if your trip is cancelled or cut short because of situations such as an illness or severe weather. The Citi Prestige and Citi ThankYou Premier cards also offer baggage and trip cancellation protection.

So even if you are traveling outside the U.S., if your credit card's coverage is thorough, you won't need to purchase anything extra.

Skip It: For flights

It can tempting to purchase trip cancellation insurance when a flight costs hundreds or thousands of dollars. But the basic policies are usually not worth your money to insure just your flight if you know your rights as a passenger.

For example, if your flight is cancelled, you're generally entitled to have the next available seat on the next available flight going to your destination. Having insurance is not going to make much difference in getting you re-booked faster, Hart says.

Depending on your destination, if you do experience significant delays or the flight is cancelled, you could be entitled to compensation — no insurance needed. When you return from vacation, check with AirHelp. If you're eligible, the service will work to secure you a pay out (the company takes 25 percent of any compensation won).

If you do need to get to your destination at a specific time, say, for a cruise departure, simply taking the next flight out may not work. Especially if you're on a budget airline that only offers a limited number of flights and routes. In that case, consider using a service like FreeBird. The service allows passengers to re-book cancelled or significantly delayed domestic flights on any airline starting at $19 per leg.

Skip It: Just for flexibility

Trip insurance should not be used to just so you can keep your options open. "Some people make that mistake; they think of it as kind of a cancellation policy," Hart says. That can be a waste of money, especially when it comes to your hotel. Instead of purchasing a whole comprehensive policy, opt for a hotel reservation with free cancellation right up until your stay.