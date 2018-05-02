Here’s the best credit card for international travel

Paying with a credit card over cash or a debit card is the smart choice much of the time, many experts agree, as long as you can pay off your balance each month in full, since plastic can offer both protection and rewards.

But if you're planning to travel outside of the U.S., it's important to make sure that your card is making your trip easier and not loading you down with fees and headaches.

With hundreds of cards to choose from, narrowing down the best options for your travel style can be challenging. Luckily, financial services site WalletHub worked with a team of experts to crunch the numbers and determine which cards lead the pack in terms of international travel.

To determine the top-ranking cards, WalletHub weighed factors including foreign transaction fees, travel emergency assistance, accident insurance, rental car insurance, travel PIN availability and online travel notifications. Read the full methodology here.

WalletHub's overall top pick is the Bank of America Premium Rewards card. The card charges a $95 annual fee and earns you two points per dollar spent on travel and one-and-a-half points on all other purchases. Here are the highlights: