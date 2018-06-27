Don't let your kid get a credit card until they can pass this test

While many American parents are talking to their kids about money, most are skipping over a key money term: credit. That’s according to a Chase survey, which found that only 32 percent of parents have explained what a credit score is. And that leaves many young adults unprepared to open their first credit card.

Personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi recommends introducing the concept of credit to your kids when they're around age 16. Starting in high school, "you definitely you want to have a credit conversation with them because they are approaching college," she tells CNBC Make It. "And they'll be able to grasp concepts like compound interest and interest rates."

Just because you have a conversation with them doesn’t necessarily mean they’re ready for their first card, though. Torabi recommends testing them out with cash first, and then with a debit card.

Only if they prove to be responsible with those forms of payments should you “graduate them to a credit card,” she says.