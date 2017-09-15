Most Americans can't answer these 5 basic money questions

Many young people never learn money basics. Less than half of U.S. states require high school students to take a personal finance class before they graduate, for example.

And results on surveys and retirement IQ tests show a lack of financial literacy.

Here's one question about retirement, asked on Fidelity Investments retirement IQ test, that stumped 84 percent of respondents:

If you were able to set aside $50 each month for retirement, how much would that end up becoming 25 years from now, including interest, if it grew at the historical stock market average?

A. About $15,000

B. About $30,000

C. About $40,000

D. About $60,000

E. More than $60,000

The correct answer is C: about $40,000, assuming a 7 percent rate of return. Only 16 percent of the 2,000 respondents answered correctly.