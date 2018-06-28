Bill Gates refuses to overspend on these 2 common things

With a net worth of $92.9 billion, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates can buy virtually anything his heart desires — but you won’t find the billionaire blowing loads of dough shopping.

In a 2016 Reddit Ask Me Anything, Gates was asked about the one area where he refuses to overspend: “I don't like spending a lot of money on clothes or jewelry,” the billionaire replied.

It shows. At a 2014 Politico Lessons from Leaders event, the Microsoft tycoon confessed that he wears a $10 wristwatch, and he has a reputation for dressing simply.

Gates’ close friend Warren Buffett, who once owned a license plate that read “THRIFTY," is another billionaire who refrains from spending serious money on clothing. “I’m happy in a pair of khakis and a sweater,” the Berkshire Hathaway CEO told CBS News in 2013. “I don’t need fancy clothes.”