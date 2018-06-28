Before Debra Messing’s acting career took off, she was a broke grad student living in New York City. Still, she found small ways to treat herself, she tells CNBC Make It: “When I was a graduate student at NYU, I had no money. And my big splurge was a soy burger dinner at Dojos. It was $3.99.”

The meal came with “brown rice and salad,” she says. “I would do that once a week.”

Messing, who graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 1993, made a splash with the NBC sitcom “Will & Grace.” It first aired in 1998 and Messing’s role as Grace Adler earned her up to $600,000 per episode, The Richest estimates. Today, the star is worth an estimated $20 million. She's still acting and recently partnered with T.J.Maxx to work on The Maxx You Project.