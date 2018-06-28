VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

When actress Debra Messing was broke, here's how she splurged

Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Before Debra Messing’s acting career took off, she was a broke grad student living in New York City. Still, she found small ways to treat herself, she tells CNBC Make It: “When I was a graduate student at NYU, I had no money. And my big splurge was a soy burger dinner at Dojos. It was $3.99.”

The meal came with “brown rice and salad,” she says. “I would do that once a week.”

Messing, who graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 1993, made a splash with the NBC sitcom “Will & Grace.” It first aired in 1998 and Messing’s role as Grace Adler earned her up to $600,000 per episode, The Richest estimates. Today, the star is worth an estimated $20 million. She's still acting and recently partnered with T.J.Maxx to work on The Maxx You Project.

Debra Messing recently partnered with T.J.Maxx to encourage women to embrace their individuality
Ilya S. Savenok | Getty Images
Debra Messing recently partnered with T.J.Maxx to encourage women to embrace their individuality

Once the big money started rolling in, Messing did splurge on something other than a $3.99 dinner. “I have always loved jewelry,” she tells CNBC Make It. “I would always walk around and look and sort of fantasize. And when I got my first paycheck, I went to a store and bought a gold ring with a garnet in it. It was $235.”

“I kind of gulped and couldn’t believe I was doing that,” she adds, “but I decided that I had worked really hard.”

Jewelry is still Messing’s guilty pleasure, she says. But while the actress can afford pricier jewelry, she still has that $235 ring.

Don't miss: We looked at the 25 most popular cash back credit cards—here's our pick for No. 1

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Before her big break, Melissa McCarthy had less than $5 in her bank account
Before her big break, Melissa McCarthy had less than $5 in her bank account   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...