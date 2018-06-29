“I want to confess that I did not know your name on Monday,” Stephen Colbert told his guest, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on CBS's “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday.
The 28-year-old Hispanic woman from the Bronx, laughed and didn’t break stride: “Most people didn’t,” she says.
Ocasio-Cortez beat 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary for the 14th Congressional District of New York on Tuesday. Crowley, the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, was expected to replace Nancy Pelosi as the minority leader. If Ocasio-Cortez goes on to win the seat in Congress, which she is expected to in her overwhelmingly Democratic district, she will become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
This photo is from Nov. 14, 2017. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, was then working as a bartender.
Ocasio-Cortez describes herself as a Democratic Socialist, and she explained what that means to her to Colbert.
“So for me, Democratic Socialism is about ... really the value for me is that I believe that in a modern, moral and wealthy society, no person in America should be too poor to live. That’s what I feel,” Ocasio-Cortez says.