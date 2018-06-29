VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the 21 highest-paid staffers in the Trump White House

On Friday, the White House released its annual salary data, listing the earnings of each of President Trump's current staff members as of June 29, 2018.

Twenty-one White House employees tied for the highest salaries at $179,700. These staff members include Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs John R. Bolton, Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor Kellyanne E. Conway, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media Daniel J. Scavino.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump each forgo their salary. The lowest-paid White House staff member is Christopher P. Liddell, who is Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination. He earns $30,000 per year.

Last year, Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon, Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault were the highest-paid employees, each earning a salary of $179,700.

Of these three, Conway is the only one still serving in her position. She did not receive a raise this year.

Here are the 21 highest-paid White House staffers in 2018:

John R. Bolton, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs

Andrew P. Bremberg, Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy

Kellyanne E. Conway, Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor

John J. DeStefano, Assistant to the President and Counselor

Emmet T. Flood, Special Counsel to the President

Jason D. Greenblatt, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations

Joseph W. Hagin, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations

John. F. Kelly, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff

Marcia L. Kelly, Assistant to the President and Director of White House Management and Administration and Director of the Office of Administration

Lawrence A. Kudlow, Assistant to the President for Economy Policy

Derek S. Lyons, Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary

Donald F. McGahn III, Counsel to the President

Stephen Miller, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Policy

Peter K. Navarro, Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy

Lindsay B. Reynolds, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the First Lady

Mira R. Ricardel, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor

Brooke L. Rollins, Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives

Sarah H. Sanders, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary

Daniel J. Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media

Mercedes V. Schlapp, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications

Marc T. Short, Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs

