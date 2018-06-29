These are the 21 highest-paid staffers in the Trump White House

On Friday, the White House released its annual salary data, listing the earnings of each of President Trump's current staff members as of June 29, 2018.

Twenty-one White House employees tied for the highest salaries at $179,700. These staff members include Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs John R. Bolton, Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor Kellyanne E. Conway, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media Daniel J. Scavino.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump each forgo their salary. The lowest-paid White House staff member is Christopher P. Liddell, who is Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination. He earns $30,000 per year.

Last year, Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon, Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault were the highest-paid employees, each earning a salary of $179,700.

Of these three, Conway is the only one still serving in her position. She did not receive a raise this year.