Many of today's most successful people agree that it takes more than a high-paying job to achieve true happiness.

In fact, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says she will "almost always advise people to take a job that fulfills them, over a 'meh' job that pays well."

But she tells CNBC Make It there are a few specific times when prioritizing a high salary above all else may be good for your career. Below, she outlines three circumstances where she says it's OK to work just for the money.