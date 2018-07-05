11 habits to start in your 20s if you want to be a millionaire

The wealthiest, most successful people tend to start the day at dawn, or even before.

In a five-year study of 177 self-made millionaires, author Thomas C. Corley found that nearly 50 percent of them woke up at least three hours before their work day began.

It's a strategy that can help you deal with inevitable disruptions, such as a meeting that goes on too long, so that you still have time to accomplish everything you set out to do, Corley writes in his book, "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life": "Getting up at five in the morning to tackle the top three things you want to accomplish in your day allows you to regain control of your life. It gives you a sense of confidence that you, indeed, direct your life."