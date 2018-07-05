The only 3 times to use emojis in office emails 

Emojis have become part and parcel of how we communicate with friends and families. We don’t think twice when sending a smiley or frowney face to those with whom we are closest.

These cute images add emotion, humor, and meaning to messages. They are the spice in otherwise bland text-based communication. But when it comes to writing emails to colleagues, it’s not such a good idea to use emojis.

When you add a smiley emoji to a message, your recipient may not see you as warmer or more optimistic. Rather, you might be sending the message that you aren’t serious or competent.

In a recent study, researchers found those who read messages with smiley emojis rated the senders as less competent. “Perceptions of low competence in turn undermined information sharing,” conclude the authors of the study.

Yet 76 percent of Americans use emojis such as a happy face, thumbs up, and winking face in their professional communications.

Here are a few times when it might be a good idea to use emojis in work emails: