'Sorry to Bother You' stars don't miss their boring day jobs from before they made it

Writer-director Boots Riley's new workplace comedy, "Sorry To Bother You," which debuted in seven cities this past weekend, has made an estimated $717,302. Box Office Mojo calls it a "smashing success in limited release," and it has a 94 percent "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the movie, Lakeith Stanfield ("Atlanta") plays a black telemarketer who discovers the secret to becoming a top-seller: using his "white" voice. Stanfield is joined on screen by Tessa Thompson ("Creed," "Thor: Ragnorak"), Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Omari Hardwick ("Power") and Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead").

The cast spoke with CNBC Make It about how they used to make ends meet. From doing actual telemarketing to working as a security guard, here are the jobs they held before their big breaks.