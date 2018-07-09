“I hadn’t dealt with a narcissist to this degree,” says Marcus Lemonis about Dino Pavoni, the owner of Simply Slices, a family-run drive-through pizza chain in the suburbs of Chicago featured on Tuesday's episode of the "The Profit" on CNBC.

“If he doesn’t learn to trust other people, particularly his family, his business will be the same forever,” Lemonis tells CNBC Make It.

It's something any business owner needs to learn to be successful.

On the show, Pavoni wants to turn his concept of selling drive-through pizza into a national chain, but he’s having trouble getting outside investors and franchisees interested in the idea, despite the fact that he has two successful locations outside of Chicago that are showing sales growth.

According to Lemonis, Pavoni may be his own worst enemy — he's controlling and disrespectful. That's a recipe for failure when you're the boss, according to Lemonis.

The patriarch-owner of the family business refuses to loosen his grip enough to allow Lemonis to make tweaks to his restaurant, and he butts heads with his children, who are also his employees. (Pavoni works with his wife, their son, daughter and son-in-law in one Simply Slices location, while another son and daughter-in-law run a second location.)