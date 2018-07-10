VISIT CNBC.COM

10 brick-and-mortar stores that will match lower prices found on Amazon 

SOURCE: Darren Weaver CNBC

Thousands of shoppers in search of heavily discounted items will flock to Amazon on Prime Day, which kicks off July 16 at 3 p.m. ET. This year's event will be the longest ever, with deals running for 36 hours.

The e-commerce giant, which is by far the most visited online retailer among U.S. consumers, is hailed for its sizable product selection and fairly low prices, and now established brick-and-mortar retailers are feeling pressure to compete in one of the few ways they can — through price matches.

Here are ten brick-and-mortar stores that will match lower prices found on Amazon:

1. JCPenney

The deal: The department store’s lowest price guarantee ensures that you always get your “penney’s” worth. If you find a lower advertised price on an identical item within 14 days of purchase, JCPenney will beat the price by 5 percent. Just visit a store or call the customer care number listed on their website and present them with the ad.

The caveat: The retailer’s lowest price guarantee does not include items sold by a third party on Amazon.com.

2. Target

The deal: The second largest department store in the U.S. offers price adjustments within 14 days of purchase if you find the identical item for less on Amazon. Bring proof of the lower price to a local store or call the company’s guest services and Target will adjust the price upon request.

The caveat: Low pricing due to competitor door-busters and lightning sales, including Amazon Prime exclusive offers, are excluded from the price match guarantee.

3. Lowe’s

The deal: The home improvement store will match the price of an identical item found on Amazon within 30 days of purchase. Simply bring in the competitor’s current ad for a price adjustment.

The caveat: The price match policy doesn’t apply to certain brands or thirty party retailers on Amazon, and the lower price must include shipping and handling.

4. Dick’s Sporting Goods

The deal: You have 14 days from the date of purchase to cash in on the sporting good retailer’s price match policy. For in-store purchases, just bring your receipt and Amazon sales ad to the store and a sales associate will review and verify the price match. Price adjustments made on their online store can be handled via phone or web chat.

The caveat: Shipping and delivery fees can not be price matched and products sold by third party retailers on Amazon, even if fulfilled by Amazon, are excluded.

5. Best Buy

The deal: The electronics retailer accepts price matches from Amazon when making a purchase from Best Buy or during their return and exchange period. To make a price match request, you can call a customer specialist or go in-store to the customer service desk.

The caveat: Contract cell phones sold by online retailers are not covered nor are items that are on sale from Thanksgiving Day through the Monday after Thanksgiving.

6. Bed Bath & Beyond

The deal: The home good store will match prices from Amazon for up to 14 days after purchase, as long as the product is identical in brand, size, model number, model year and color.

The caveat: Price matches are not accepted for marketplace sellers and the item must still be in stock at the competitor. Amazon prices that require a Prime membership will not be matched.

7. Nordstrom

The deal: If you find a cheaper item on Amazon that Nordstrom offers, in the same color and size, the department store will meet that price. You can call a customer representative or email the company for a price match.

The caveat: The item must be sold and fulfilled by Amazon.com and flash sales are not eligible for matching.

8. Walmart

The deal: As one would expect from Amazon’s biggest competitor, Walmart offers price match for in-stock products that are identical in size, model, quantity, brand and color.

The caveat: The policy only applies to items that are currently in-stock on both Amazon and Walmart and the product must be sold and fulfilled by Amazon.com.

9. Fry’s Electronics

The deal: Prior to making a purchase, Fry’s will price match identical items found on Amazon. If you’re using a Fry’s coupon code and the Amazon price is still lower, the retailer will discount the price by 110 percent of the difference. If within 30 days of purchase you find a lower price, Fry’s will refund 110 percent of the difference.

The caveat: The offer does not apply to third party sellers and price comparisons include the shipping cost.

10. Advance Auto Parts

The deal: The automotive parts retailer will match the price on an identical or comparable product found on Amazon at any local Advance Auto Parts store or through the company website.

The caveat: The competitor price includes the cost of shipping and the Amazon ad must guarantee same-day delivery for the product.

