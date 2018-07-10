10 brick-and-mortar stores that will match lower prices found on Amazon 

Thousands of shoppers in search of heavily discounted items will flock to Amazon on Prime Day, which kicks off July 16 at 3 p.m. ET. This year's event will be the longest ever, with deals running for 36 hours.

The e-commerce giant, which is by far the most visited online retailer among U.S. consumers, is hailed for its sizable product selection and fairly low prices, and now established brick-and-mortar retailers are feeling pressure to compete in one of the few ways they can — through price matches.

Here are ten brick-and-mortar stores that will match lower prices found on Amazon: