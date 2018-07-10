6 hard things you may have to do if you want to be rich

Self-made millionaire Steve Siebold says that building wealth is a learnable skill. If you work at it, you can improve. "Like most things in life, becoming good at attracting money is no different than becoming good at anything else, be it being a sub-par golfer, losing weight or mastering a second language," he writes in "How Rich People Think."

For most people, wealth, like fluency in another language, doesn't simply come to you one day. Getting rich takes sustained work.

Here are six lifestyle changes that have worked for self-made millionaires and billionaires and could also work for you.