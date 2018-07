NFL star Jay Cutler and reality show darling and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari have listed their Nashville mansion for nearly $8 million. The home serves as one of the settings for Cavallari’s new E! show, “Very Cavallari.”

The house, built in 2007, is described by its listing by Sotheby's International Realty as a “Mediterranean influenced villa.”

Take a look inside.

The 19,985-square-foot house sits on 8.56 acres amid the rolling hills of Nashville.