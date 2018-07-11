Here's how much England's 24-year-old captain Harry Kane earns

When he’s not leading his country on the international stage, Kane plays for Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur. He joined the team's training academy in 2009 and played his first professional game in 2011 when he was just 18 years old.

In 2016, Kane signed a contract that locked in his pay at £100,000 (roughly $132,310) a week, plus bonuses. During this time, he broke several team and league records, including scoring an unprecedented 39 goals during the 2017 calendar year.

His contract with Tottenham was set to run until 2022, but in June, the club announced that Kane had signed a new six-year contract with the team. The Guardian reports that this new contract more than doubled Kane’s salary to £200,000 (approximately $264,627) a week — plus hefty potential bonuses.

According to Bleacher Report, the striker could earn as much as £15 million (roughly $19.8 million) a year and £90 million (around $119 million) over the course of the new six-year deal, depending on the size of his bonuses.

Like most famous athletes, Kane also has lucrative sponsorship deals with companies like Nike, Hugo Boss and EA Sports.