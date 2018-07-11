VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much England's 24-year-old captain Harry Kane earns

Harry Kane
On Wednesday, England suffered a difficult 2 - 1 defeat to Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Much was riding on the performance of 24-year-old English captain Harry Kane. Kane scored six goals in the World Cup, making him a leading contender for the golden boot and with expensive and famous players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar knocked out of the competition, Kane was one of the highest-paid players still in the tournament.

Harry Kane of England in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Sweden and England at Samara Arena on July 7, 2018 in Samara, Russia.
When he’s not leading his country on the international stage, Kane plays for Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur. He joined the team's training academy in 2009 and played his first professional game in 2011 when he was just 18 years old.

In 2016, Kane signed a contract that locked in his pay at £100,000 (roughly $132,310) a week, plus bonuses. During this time, he broke several team and league records, including scoring an unprecedented 39 goals during the 2017 calendar year.

His contract with Tottenham was set to run until 2022, but in June, the club announced that Kane had signed a new six-year contract with the team. The Guardian reports that this new contract more than doubled Kane’s salary to £200,000 (approximately $264,627) a week — plus hefty potential bonuses.

According to Bleacher Report, the striker could earn as much as £15 million (roughly $19.8 million) a year and £90 million (around $119 million) over the course of the new six-year deal, depending on the size of his bonuses.

Like most famous athletes, Kane also has lucrative sponsorship deals with companies like Nike, Hugo Boss and EA Sports.

Harry Kane of England scores a penalty in a shootout at the end of extra time during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. 
Despite his financial well-being, Kane insists that his athletic career has never been about the money. Indeed, he has shown considerable loyalty to Tottenham over the years. When his former teammate Kyle Walker left Tottenham to sign a lucrative five-year deal with Manchester City in 2017, Kane reaffirmed that dedication to his team was his first priority.

“Football for me ain't about money, and I don't think [it is] for a lot of players," he said to ESPN. "It is what it is. People go to different clubs for different reasons. I'm very much at Tottenham because I love this club and I see it going in a great direction and I feel like we're one of the best teams in England and in Europe as well, so I'm excited for the future ahead."

