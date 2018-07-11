What England's captain Harry Kane says he learned from Tom Brady

Harry Kane couldn't quite "bring football home" this World Cup — the English national team fell 2-1 to Croatia in the semifinal on Wednesday — but the 24-year-old captain might still go home with a trophy. With six goals in the tournament, Kane is the clear favorite to win the Golden Boot for most goals, an award he has won twice in the Premier League as the starting forward on the Tottenham Hotspurs.

Earlier this year, he published an essay in the Players' Tribune titled "Zero to 100," a nod to the fact that he scored his 100th Premier League goal this past season, where he notes that, to get where he is, he did have to overcome adversity.

In fact, he writes, he found help from none other than New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady.