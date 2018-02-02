Tom Brady's 4 mental tricks for success

The New England Patriots are facing off the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2018 Super Bowl on Sunday, marking the Boston team's eighth trip to the NFL championship since quarterback Tom Brady joined the team.
At 40 years old, Brady is the oldest active quarterback in the NFL and one of the oldest players in the league, according to NFL.com, and says he has his mental toughness to thank for his successful career.
"If you want to perform at the highest level, you have to prepare at the highest level mentally," Brady said in the new Facebook Watch documentary "Tom vs. Time."
In the new 15-minute-film, Brady said he finds that mental aspects of the game, like throwing the ball, making decisions and leadership, are more inherent to him than his physical abilities.