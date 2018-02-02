Tom Brady's 4 mental tricks for success

In 2013, Brady founded his fitness and wellness organization TB12 with his body coach Alex Guerrero to share the training methods the two developed, as detailed in Brady's recent book.

Brady said he wishes he could tell his younger self to commit more to training physically.

"I wish I had did at 22 years old what I was doing for the last 10 years. I just didn't know any better," he said, referring to his new fitness and lifestyle habits.

In senior year of high school, Brady said he felt out of place because his teammates were always faster and stronger than he was.



"I always felt left behind," he said.

In "Tom vs. Time," Brady admitted that "being a late bloomer in some ways was helpful."

When he got to the professional league he said his level of excitement had him trying to chase everyone, pushing to get better-and offered him an openness to learn. But starting out, Brady said he knew he was "never going to be as good as those guys were physically."

"In 2000, the New England Patriots and their then quarterback coach Dick Rehbein chose me as the NFL's 199th draft pick, which, if you do the math, means that I was passed over by every team in the NFL somewhere between four and six times," Brady said.

Instead of letting this set him back, Brady remained motivated to target and improve his "deficiencies."

"Much of the success I've been lucky enough to have in my career I owe to a lifelong 'will-over-skill' mindset," he said.