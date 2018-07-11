Here's why Venus and Serena Williams still say they haven't 'made it'

Venus and Serena Williams, at 38 and 36 years old, have achieved more in their careers than most people could dream of: Between the two of them, they’ve won 30 Grand Slam singles titles and earned more than $125 million in prize money.

What’s more, they both have their own fashion lines and have been minority owners of the Miami Dolphins since 2009. They were the first female African Americans to hold an ownership stake in an NFL franchise.

But if you ask them, the tennis legends will say they haven’t yet "made it."

"I don't think like that," Serena told CNBC Make It in 2016. "I'm still going and doing the best that I can."